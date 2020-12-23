Xiaomi Gifts Mi 10T Pro For Free After Unusual Request From A Fan News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been one of the favorite smartphone brands in the Indian market for a long now. The company has been bent towards meeting the demands of budget-conscious consumers in the country. However, Xiaomi has also been betting high with its premium smartphone lineup in the country. The flagship Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 are amongst such offerings by the brand. In a surprising event, Xiaomi's MD has gifted a Mi 10T Pro to a fan for free. Here's what happened:

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Gifted To A User For Free

A user had put up an unsual request to the brand where he refused to marry until he got his hands on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The Mi Fan who had made this strange request is Kamal Ahamad. The user had shared a tweet that stated "I will not get marry until I get the #Mi 10T Pro". This tweet somehow grabbed the attention of the Xiaomi India Chief, Manu Kumar Jain.

haha! I think you are now ready to get married 😂😂



On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. 🙏 Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us.



I ❤️ #Mi #Mi10 #Mi10T https://t.co/fsrOsQfVZP pic.twitter.com/mKVvZw9SH6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2020

Replying directly to this request on Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain wrote " haha! I think you are now ready to get married. On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us." The user has been gifted the MI 10T Pro unit for free and he has also shared another tweet that confirms the gift received.

Features Offered By The Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 5G network support. The unit is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset boots on Android 10 OS. The biggest highlight of this smartphone is its 108MP triple-rear camera setup.

The primary sensor is paired up with a 13MP secondary and a 5MP sensor. The device sports a 6.67-inch display which has an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 20MP camera for selfies. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support

Best Mobiles in India