ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi has found the holy grail of fast changing: Can charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes

    Xioami Mi MIX 4 might be the first smartphone to support Super Charge Turbo technology

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the first smartphone in the world to support Qualcomm Quick wireless charging technology. Now, the company is all set to change the way that we recharge our smartphone with Super Charge Turbo technology.

    Xiaomi has found the holy grail of fast changing with 100W charging

     

    Super Charge Turbo is new charging propriety from Xiaomi, which utilizes 100W power to fast charge your smartphone. According to the official teaser, a smartphone with a 4000 mAh equipped with the Super Charge Turbo technology can charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 17 minutes.

    Here is the comparison video between the Xiaomi's Super Charge Turbo technology and the Oppo's Super VOOC technology. The Xiaomi smartphone on the test bench has a 4000 mAh battery, whereas the Oppo smartphone has a 3500 mAh battery with Super VOOC fast charging technology.

    Goes against Oppo's Super VOOC technology

    As of now, the Oppo Super VOOC technology uses a maximum power of 50W. And according to the teaser video, a smartphone with a 3500 mAh battery aided with Super VOOC technology can charge up to 65% in 17 minutes and will take additional minutes to go up to 100%.

    Xiaomi is all set to launch the Super Charge Turbo technology on the 26th of March 2019, along with the launch of Xiaomi's new Mi Notebook Air models with a refreshed design and updated hardware.

    Considering the teaser, the company is most likely to announce a smartphone on the 26th with the Super Charge Turbo technology, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is speculated to be the first smartphone to support this hyper beast charging technology.

     

    To utilize the Super Charge Turbo technology, a smartphone has to have a dedicated chipset to support fast charging with a dedicated data cable and a power brick to deliver the power. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo technology.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 0:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue