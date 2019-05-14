Just In
Xiaomi has sold 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro smartphones every week in India
Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
It looks like Xiaomi India has achieved another milestone in India by selling more than 2 million Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in the span of 2 months or 60 days.
If we look at the numbers, the company has sold almost 2.5 lakhs Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro combined. So, for every hour from the day of the first sale, the company has sold around 1488 Redmi Note 7 series of smartphones.
A bit about the Redmi Note 7
The Redmi Note 7 is the most powerful Redmi smartphone from the company under Rs 10,000 price tag. For Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 7 offers 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, the same chipset that powers the Nokia 7 Plus.
The Redmi Note 7 has a premium all-glass design with dual camera setup and a modern 1080p IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a water-drop notch design.
Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best phones under Rs 20,000
On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the best Redmi smartphone that Xiaomi India has ever launched. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
For just Rs 13,999, the device offers a flagship 48 MP sensor, that too, the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is the same sensor found on the Honor View20, which costs almost four times as of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Just like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a big IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the smartphone also comes with fast charging support via USB type C port (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 certified).