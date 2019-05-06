Xiaomi Hercules could be upcoming Mi MIX 4 with Snapdragon 855 News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi is working on its upcoming smartphone with a codename Hercules. Now it has been speculated that it could be Mi MIX 4 smartphone.

It has been reported that smartphone maker Xioami is working on a smartphone which is codenamed as Hercules. Previously its source code had revealed some of the key specifications of the phone. Now according to the latest report, it is claimed the upcoming Hercules smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. So far the name of the model of the smartphone is not disclosed in any leaks.

The company has managed to maintain the secrecy of the smartphone, but it has been speculated that the smartphone might be Mi MIX 4. As per Mishaal Rahman Editor-in-Chief with XDA Developers, the Xiaomi Hercules smartphone might sport triple rear-camera module along with a front camera. He also indicated that the phone will arrive with wireless charging support.

In his tweet, he has also mentioned that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the connectivity part, the Hercules smartphone will also be equipped with NFC. Most of these specifications of the phone it seems similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9.

New Xiaomi flagship - "Hercules"



* Snapdragon 855

* NFC

* 3 rear cam + 1 front cam

* In-display fingerprint scanner

* Wireless charging



Very early information from source code (can't say exactly where) - subject to error due to interpretation. Thanks to @warabhishek. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 5, 2019

This indicates that the Hercules phone can be the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. If this turns to be true then it will come with the similar specifications of Mi 9 along with great design. We can expect a full edge-to-edge display because all the smartphones in the MIX series come with a full-view display. Last year's Mi MIX 3 arrived with a slider camera with full screen. Let's see what Xiaomi is going to change with the design this time.

So far the company has not disclosed anything about the upcoming smartphone neither revealed any launch date. We can expect some more details about the smartphone in the near future.