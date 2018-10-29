Xiaomi and Huawei CEOs get in a war of words following the Mi Mix 3 launch

At the unveiling of Mi Mix 3, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun claimed that the new smartphone surpasses camera configuration of the Huawei P20 Pro. As we know, the P20 Pro still holds the top spot on DXOMark for having the most powerful camera.

The Mi Mix 3's DXOMark score was revealed at the same time of launch and it still fell short of beating the P20 Pro. The primary camera scored 103 points on DXO Mark, which is equivalent as of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and the Apple iPhone XS Max. But, this didn't prevent Lei Jun for claiming to offer a better camera performance compared to Huawei's flagship.

Well, Huawei wasn't letting that one slip away without any response and it comes from company's Consumer Business Group chief, Richard Yu. Richard Yu said in a social media post "Any smartphone maker cannot surpass Huawei's P20 Pro in a short period of time. Only we can surpass ourselves."

Huawei has been able to dominate the Chinese market, while Xiaomi is on the fourth place, going by shipping estimates from the third quarter. The Huawei P20 Pro is the first smartphone to come with a triple camera setup, powered by the Kirin 970 chipset. Xiaomi wants to grab more attention with the latest Mi Mix 3 which is cheaper and claimed to have a better camera.

As for the specifications, the Mi Mix 3 sports a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC at its heart backed by 6/8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage sans the micro SD card slot.

Optics wise, the device packs a dual 12 MP camera setup (wide angle + telephoto lens) that offers 960fps super-slow-motion video recording, 4K video recording @ 60fps, and enhanced low-light photography. Up front, the device features a 24 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 comes in Onyx Black, Jade Green, and the Sapphire Blue color options. It is currently available for pre-order on Mi.com for 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,000) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 10 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is available for 4999 Yuan (Rs 50,000).