    Xiaomi India Announces Mi Fan Festival 2022 With Massive Discounts On Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India has officially announced the dates for the Mi Fan Festival 2022, which will take place from April 6 to April 18. During this period, users can get deals and discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi products on Mi.com and Mi Home.

     

    Mi.com is currently the third-largest e-commerce platform in India, during the Mi Fan Festival 2022, the company will be offering gift vouchers worth Rs. 80,000 for those, who shop on the Mi Store app. Additionally, users who shop at Mi Homes are also eligible to win a gift voucher of Rs. 10,000 or more.

    Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers On Redmi Smartphones

    The company has collaborated with SBI to offer instant discounts on the newly launched Redmi smartphones such as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which will be available for just Rs. 18,999 with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

    Similarly, you can also get a discount on the Redmi 10, which will be available for Rs. 9,899 during the Mi Fan Festival with a flat discount of Rs. 1,100 for SBI card users. The regular Redmi Note 11 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,699. Lastly, the Redmi 9i Sport will be available for just Rs. 7,649 during the Mi Fan Festival 2022.

    Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
     

    The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with support for 120W fast charging will be available for just Rs. 22,999, while the Xiaomi 11 Lite has received a massive discount of Rs. 5,000, which will now be available for Rs. 20,999. Lastly, the Xiaomi 11i with 67W fast charging support will be available for Rs. 20,999 during the Mi Fan Festival 2022.

    Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers On Mi And Redmi laptops

    The Xiaomi Mi and the Redmi series of laptops. The Mi Notebook Pro i5/8GB/512GB is now available for Rs. 55,999. The most affordable laptop from Xiaomi -- the RedmiBook 15 i3 8GB/256GB is now available for Rs. 36,999.

    Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers On Other Products

    Products like the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will be available for Rs. 21,999. Similarly, there are also discounts on products like 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Mi Smart Band 6, and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. Check out Xiaomi India's official website to get more details on these offers.

    Mi Fan Festival 2022 Link

    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
