Just In
- 38 min ago Google To Boost Pixel 4 Smartphone Series With 6GB Of RAM
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A80 With 48 MP Rotatable Camera Launched For Rs. 47,990 In India
- 7 hrs ago Buying Guide: No Cost EMI Offers On Best Laptops For Students
- 10 hrs ago Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting Today At 7 PM – How To Watch Live Stream
Don't Miss
- News French trading colony in WB, Chandannagar set to get facelift
- Sports Cricket fails to get recognition as sport in Russia
- Movies iSmart Shankar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download; Will Collections Be Affected?
- Finance Founder Rana Kapoor Lost $1 Billion As Yes Bank Shares Lose 78% Since August
- Lifestyle Kalki Koechlin Makes A Watermelon Splash With Her Green Sari
- Automobiles 2019 Datsun Redi-GO Launched: Updated With New Features & Safety Equipment
- Education DU JAT Result 2019 Released: Check Direct Links And Final Answer Key
- Travel 5 Ideal Weekend Getaways in Chandigarh
Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain Explains Why Redmi K20 Series Is Expensive
After much hype and speculations, Xiaomi finally took the wraps off the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India. Though the devices are top-class, it seems not everyone in India is happy with the official prices of both smartphones. Many consumers took to social media to share their opinion on the high pricing of the phones.
The Difference Between China Pricing And India Pricing
Many Twitter and Facebook users directly compared the Indian prices of the Redmi K20 series with its Chinese counterparts. The base variant of the Redmi K20 starts at 1,999 Yuan in China (approx Rs. 20,000), whereas, the same cost Rs. 21,999 in India.
It looks like there is Rs. 2,000 price gap between the Chinese variant and the Indian variant. However, the base variant of the Redmi K20 in China offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the same variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage in India.
There is a huge controversy for the #RedmiK20 series prices. Here is a price comparison between the recent phones launched in India🇮🇳 & China🇨🇳. RT's appreciated🙏— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 18, 2019
NOTE- Not meant to spread hate towards any brands. pic.twitter.com/Ct6UJCGj6l
The same story also applies to the Pro model as well. The base variant of the Redmi K20 Pro offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas, the entry-level model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the Indian market.
Price Hike Due To New Chipsets And Premium Design
Xiaomi India head Manu Jain said that the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro comes with new chipsets in the market, which makes these smartphones a bit expensive. Similarly, materials like glass and metal also increase the overall price of the smartphone.
You can read the full copy of the response letter from Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter, where, he explains the various factors that make the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro a tad costlier than the previously launched Redmi or Poco smartphones.
An open letter to all our Mi fans for #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20 pro.— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 18, 2019
Thanks for your unconditional love and support 🙏#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/C4PDVFMTMM
Our Opinion On The Redmi K20 Series Pricing
Just like the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in India. For sure, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are a bit more expensive than the previous Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones launched in the country, but they still make for a good value for money products. You can watch out for our full review on the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro to learn more about these devices.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
30,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
11,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
30,990
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800