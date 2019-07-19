Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain Explains Why Redmi K20 Series Is Expensive News oi-Vivek

After much hype and speculations, Xiaomi finally took the wraps off the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India. Though the devices are top-class, it seems not everyone in India is happy with the official prices of both smartphones. Many consumers took to social media to share their opinion on the high pricing of the phones.

The Difference Between China Pricing And India Pricing

Many Twitter and Facebook users directly compared the Indian prices of the Redmi K20 series with its Chinese counterparts. The base variant of the Redmi K20 starts at 1,999 Yuan in China (approx Rs. 20,000), whereas, the same cost Rs. 21,999 in India.

It looks like there is Rs. 2,000 price gap between the Chinese variant and the Indian variant. However, the base variant of the Redmi K20 in China offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the same variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage in India.

There is a huge controversy for the #RedmiK20 series prices. Here is a price comparison between the recent phones launched in India🇮🇳 & China🇨🇳. RT's appreciated🙏



NOTE- Not meant to spread hate towards any brands. pic.twitter.com/Ct6UJCGj6l — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 18, 2019

The same story also applies to the Pro model as well. The base variant of the Redmi K20 Pro offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas, the entry-level model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the Indian market.

Price Hike Due To New Chipsets And Premium Design

Xiaomi India head Manu Jain said that the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro comes with new chipsets in the market, which makes these smartphones a bit expensive. Similarly, materials like glass and metal also increase the overall price of the smartphone.

You can read the full copy of the response letter from Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter, where, he explains the various factors that make the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro a tad costlier than the previously launched Redmi or Poco smartphones.

An open letter to all our Mi fans for #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20 pro.



Thanks for your unconditional love and support 🙏#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/C4PDVFMTMM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 18, 2019

Our Opinion On The Redmi K20 Series Pricing

Just like the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in India. For sure, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are a bit more expensive than the previous Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones launched in the country, but they still make for a good value for money products. You can watch out for our full review on the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro to learn more about these devices.

