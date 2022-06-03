Xiaomi India Gets New Boss: Manu Kumar Jain Promoted To A Global Role News oi-Vivek

Manu Kumar Jain, the man who built the brand Xiaomi India has been promoted to a global role after seven years. Manu Kumar Jain has taken charge as Group Vice President Xiaomi, and he will be responsible for International Strategy including International Marketing and PR.

The company has also announced that Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia will also take the role of General Manager of Xiaomi India. Similarly, Anuj Sharma who has been the head of Poco India will rejoin Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Within the press release, Xiaomi India specifically mentions that Alvin Tse is a British national and true global citizen who has helped Xiaomi to expand into many global markets. It is also mentioned that Alvin is educated at Stanford University and has worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world.

Xiaomi India's leadership team will consist of Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer; Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, and Sameer BS Rao, Chief Financial Officer. The company claims that the change in the organization will help the brand to transition into the next phase.

In a tweet, Manu Kumar Jain has officially confirmed this development and he further states that he assumed the new global role a year ago within the group. He congratulates the new General Manager of Xiaomi India and congratulates Alvin and wishes him success.

What Does This Mean To Users?

Xiaomi will continue to operate just like the way it does it now. Under the new management, the company is expected to launch new products and come up with new strategies to improve sales and help the company to generate more revenue.

Every once in a while brands restructure their upper management to improve their sales and revenue, and Xiaomi India seems to be doing the same. This does not mean anything to the users, as the company will continue to support existing products and will also launch new products in the coming days.

