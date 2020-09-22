Xiaomi Introduces Mi Moving Stores In Chhattisgarh; What Products Will It Sell? News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to increase its market share and its retail presence in the country, Xiaomi has come up with a new strategy. The company has announced the launch of the Mi Store on Wheels in Chhattisgarh.

This is a pilot project and will cover from Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora. The newly launched Mi Store on Wheels looks like a food truck, which is a pop-up store that offers all smartphones along with the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, power banks, Mi Smart TVs, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, and the Mi CCTV Cameras.

Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain Xiaomi Global Vice President and Managing Director of India said that this project will be completed in 40 days. It will provide all Xiaomi devices in non-metros, including villages. However, the company has not announced any list of new cities or circle, where it will bring the same services.

"MSoW outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit. With this new initiative and having the largest exclusive single-branded retail network, we are determined to reach the remotest of areas in the country and address the needs of customers, bringing the Mi Store experience to their neighborhood," said Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer at Mi India.

Furthermore, Mi Stores will take feedback from all customers about the moving van, which seems that there are chances that the company might bring this facility to other places. In addition, Xiaomi has announced the launch of new power banks in the country. The newly launched power bank comes with 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh capacities.

The power banks are available at Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The 10000 mAh Mi power bank is available in two colour options- Midnight Black and Metallic Blue, while the 20,000 mAh Mi power bank 3i also comes in Sandstone Black colour and will be available on mi.com and Amazon.

