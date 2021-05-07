Xiaomi J18s Foldable Phone With Under Display Camera In Works; Galaxy Fold Rival? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has a successful run as a brand in the affordable segment, but the company has been presenting the masses with some high-end smartphones for a while. The Mi 11 is currently Xiaomi's most premium smartphone series available in the market. But, the brand isn't done for now and is already working on a bunch of other flagships. A new report suggests two Xiaomi devices with K8 and J18s codename are under development. Both the upcoming premium smartphones are tipped to be the company's first offerings to feature an in-screen camera module. The features of the latter have also been tipped along with a foldable design. Is the company now ready to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Fold? Let's find out:

Xiaomi J18s Foldable Phone To Compete Samsung Galaxy Fold?

The Xiaomi K8 and J18s development have been tipped by Digital Chat Station on Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo. The J18s is said to come with subtle changes over the Mi MIX Fold. The latter debuted as the company's first foldable smartphone earlier this year. The J18s will likely have the same foldable design with the key highlight being the in-screen camera.

The company has already showcased its in-display camera tech which it plans to use on future flagships last year. This technology allows the camera to produce the same pixel density as the remaining display surface. With this, the selfie camera isn't in direct sight allowing for a full-view/notch-less design.

Similar to the Mi MIX Fold, the J18s will also have a 90Hz outer display; however, the inner display will also now support a higher 90Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz. The tipster didn't mention any specific details regarding the display size.

But, it appears the J18s will launch as an upgraded version of the Mi MIX Fold, there we can expect an 8.01-inch and a 6.50-inch primary and secondary display respectively. The J18s is further said to be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera module which will have a 108MP main sensor. The camera setup will also comprise an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a liquid lens with a 3x optical zoom.

Xiaomi already has its player to compete against the Galaxy Fold in the form of Mi MIX Fold. The upcoming J18s foldable phone is tipped with some notable upgrades over the previous-generation model.

As of now, the name of the device remains a mystery, but looking at the specs, it seems a worthy rival of the Galaxy Fold. Besides, the in-display camera is what will give this unit an edge over other foldable smartphones in the market.

