Xiaomi announced a smartphone launch on July 11, rumored to be Mi 6 Plus

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a new smartphone on July 11 and the teaser along with the specification on the device hints it to be Mi 6 Plus.

The announcement was made on Xiaomi Store Weibo account. Xiaomi also published a poster teasing the specifications of the smartphone. The teaser revealed that the device will have 6GB of RAM along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. The specs are very similar to that of previous flagships from Xiaomi. The Mi 6 and Mi Mix launched in 2017 had similar specs which are the reasons for the rising speculation for the unnamed smartphone to be Mi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi also released a video teaser of the smartphone that is due for launch until tomorrow. The video teases the launch of a smartphone with a large display size and 22MP rear camera with 4K video recording support. The video also says that the upcoming smartphone will have a 4000 mAh battery, NFC support along with USB Type-C quick charging port.

The upcoming smartphone will also have a 3D glass body design. All the specs collectively point at the launch of Mi 6 Plus on July 11.

There is yet another speculation for the smartphone to be Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 which was recently spotted on a benchmark platform. However, the benchmarked specs for Mi MIX 2 are quite different from the specs teased in the video.

No matter which smartphone Xiaomi launches, it is going to be one with some high-end specs.