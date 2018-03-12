Xiaomi to launch "Exclusive Version" of the Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi is now set to launch a special version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in China and it will be called "Exclusive Version".

According to Gizchina, this new version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Exclusive will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. This is really the first time that a higher RAM variant is being launched in China. Moreover, the report from the publication states that this Exclusive version will cost only 200 yuan (approx Rs. 1,926) more than standard edition that is the 3GB/32GB storage variant.

However, the rest of the specifications are said to be the same. Basically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Exclusive Version will still feature 5.5-inch, FullHD (1080p) display, Helio X20 deca-core processor clocked at 2.1 GHz, 5MP front camera and 13MP primary camera and the dual SIM smartphone will be powered by a 4100 mAh battery.

This version of the Redmi Note 4 will be released on 14th March for the price of 1399 yuan (approx Rs. 13,500) on Xiaomi's official website, as well as on JD, Xiaomi Mall, and Lynx. The Exclusive variant will be available in two colors, faint blue and bright black.

No information has been shared about the international version of the device, but most likely it could be made available in the coming days.