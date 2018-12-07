Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 3 5G variant with Snapdragon 855 in 2019

Last month, Xiaomi launched its Mi Mix 3 as the third iteration of its bezel-less smartphone series. Similar to other flagship products, the device also comes with support for 4G LTE networks. But, the company will be launching a 5G-ready variant of the device in 2019.

What's more impressive is that the Mi Mix 3 will be one of the first phones to have 5G support built-in, but that won't be possible with the current generation Snapdragon 845 chip. This has also ignited a new rumor saying that the new variant will ship with Snapdragon 855 and, from the look of things, it could be true.

Xiaomi also discreetly showcased the 5G Mi Mix 3 at China Mobile's annual Partner Conference, in Beijing. As the image shows, the smartphone is accompanied by a summarised spec sheet which shows the newly launched Snapdragon 855 processor.

Moreover, the device will have 10Gb of RAM and will feature a new slidable design, and bezel-less display. It will come equipped with a dual-camera setup which will be housed on the rear panel.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm which markets the Mi Mix 3 with 5G support will hit when launched. It's worth noting that even though the device has been unveiled, any initial stock will most likely be reserved for China.

Previously, OnePlus stole every major smartphone manufacturer's thunder when it announced that it would be the first to bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor to its smartphone. This came as a huge surprise, as Samsung is usually the one who brings the first wave of Qualcomm's flagship chips.

Well, that might not be the actual case as the Chinese smartphone maker claims to have made an error while making the announcement. According to a report from Engadget, Chinese versions of the slide deck used by CEO Pete Lau show that the company would be "among the first" smartphone makers to use the new processor.

However, the English version of the slides clearly states that the company would be the "first" to bring the processor. A OnePlus spokesperson later confirmed that it was an error and corrected that OnePlus would be "one of the first" to use the chip, instead of being the first.