Xiaomi launches new variant of Redmi Note 5 with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 5 Pro phone in India in two variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. Late the company introduce the same smartphone rebranded as Redmi Note 5 in China with some better specification, but the phone was only available on 64GB at that time. Now the company has launched a new variant with 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage in China. Last month the company has also launched the Flame Red version of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 6GB, 128GB specification

The Chinese version of the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel rear camera, with a f/1.9 aperture. It also comes with Dual PD dual-core speed focus for fast and accurate focus, 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the Redmi Note 5 houses a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup also comes with Portrait Mode and better technology for taking good quality pictures in low light conditions.

On the connectivity part, the handset offers dual 4G VoLTE support, hybrid SIM slot and 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Treble support.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will be available with a price tag of 1699 yuan ($249 / Rs. 17,210 approx.) and will go on sale from July 27th.

The company is also conducting a flash sale in India for Redmi Note 5 Pro at 12 pm. So if you are looking to buy one then you have to be very quick as the flash sale come with a limited number of units.

