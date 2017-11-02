Xiaomi launches new Y series selfie focused smartphones in India: Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite unveiled

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Impression: Redmi's selfie snapper!

After many leaks and rumors, Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has finally launched its new series smartphones in India. Dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite these smartphones have focused on being selfie centric devices and they basically come with bumped up front cameras along with several new features and shooting modes.

However, apart from the smartphones the company also announced the new MIUI version for Mi fans as well the Xiaomi smartphone users in the market. Interestingly, Xiaomi also now has a new brand ambassador and it's none other than the popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

In any case, let's have a look at what the new series smartphones have to offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Redmi Y1 comes with a metal unibody design and the company claims that the handset has been developed from 6-step design process. The smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS HD Display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The handset is powered by a 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor which is paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB or 64 GB of ROM which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Talking about the main highlight of Redmi Y1 are the cameras. The smartphone sports a massive 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. 76.4 wide angle lens and a single LED selfie light. The camera comes with selfie countdown, facial recognition and more. At the back, the smartphone also features a 13MP sensor with PDAF, low-light enhancement, HDR, real-time filters, a single LED flash and more. The smartphone is backed by 3080mAh battery. It runs on MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box. But the company has promised an update to MIUI 9 by mid-November. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner at the back and an infrared remote as well. It comes in Gold and Dark Gray color options. Redmi Y1 Lite Redmi Y1 Lite is basically the toned down version of the Redmi Y1. As such, the handset boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS HD Display 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The handset is powered by a 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core processor which is paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB ROM which can be further expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. Talking about the cameras, the smartphones sport a massive 16MP front camera with a single LED flash. At the back, the smartphone also features a 13MP sensor with single LED flash. The smartphone is backed by 3080mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The company has promised an update to MIUI 9 by mid-November. Like the Redmi Y1, the smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner at the back and an infrared remote as well. The device weighs in at 160g. Price and Availability Redmi Y1 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs. 6,999, Both the smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon starting 8th of November. The company has also said that the smartphones will be available via Reliance Digital stores across the country. Apart from all of these Xiaomi has also announced that in partnership with Idea Cellular, consumers will be getting additional 280GB of 4G data on the purchase of the smartphones.