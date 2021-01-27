Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Expected To Launch Soon: Price Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Xiaomi is prepping up to add a new variant of the Mi 10 5G for the Chinese market. The key highlight of the upcoming Mi 10 5G will be its processor. A fresh leak by tipster Digital Chat Station claims the upcoming Mi 10 new variant will be powered by the new Snapdragon 870 SoC, and the leak has further revealed the price of the upcoming Mi 10 variant.

The new model of the Mi 10 5G is said to come with a price tag of CYN 3,500 which roughly translates to Rs. 39,000. Considering this, the price seems to be cheaper than the recently launched Mi 11 which runs the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The price of the Mi 11 starts at 3,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 45,000). The handset is also said to be launched soon in India.

Additionally, Xiaomi is reportedly to launch the Mi 11 Pro soon in China which rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera sensor. Moreover, it is also said to be the world's first smartphone to pack 80W wireless charging support. Upfront, it is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi 10 new variant, it remains to be seen whether the phone will have any changes to the rest of the features except for the new chipset. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in India back in May 2020. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. For imaging, the handset comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear which offers a 108MP main lens.

Other features of the phone include a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, 30W wireless charging, and more. The price of the handset starts at 49,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

