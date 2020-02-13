ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 10 All Set To Go Official Today: Watch Live Stream Here

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation smartphone Mi 10 today. The company has already confirmed that the Mi 10 will be powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the smartphone is also said to arrive with a 90Hz display for better refresh rate. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is the successor of last year's Mi 9. Meanwhile, the company is also said to launch Mi 10 Pro, but there is no teaser released by Xiaomi disclosing the hardware of the Mi 10 Pro.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 All Set To Go Official Today: Watch Live Stream Here

     

    How To Watch Mi 10 launch Live Stream

    The company is not holding a huge event to launch the smartphone and the launch will be taken place via online-only-broadcast. The company has decided to ditch the grand launch event because of coronavirus breakout in China. According to the report, the launch live stream will start at 2 PM CST and 11:30 AM IST via official Xiaomi Weibo account.

    Mi 10 Expected Price

    Xiaomi has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone so far, but the latest report claims that the phone will arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with a price tag of CNY 4,200 (approx Rs. 43,000). The 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM model are expected to be priced at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to went up for sale at CNY 4,900 (roughly Rs. 50,200).

    Mi 10 Rumored Specifications

    According to the teaser, the Mi 10 is confirmed to run on MIUI 11 and feature a curved AMOLED display along with a punch-hole cutout on the screen. The smartphone is also said to support 90HZ refresh rate and HDR10+. The Mi 10 is also expected to support 8K video recording thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    The company has also confirmed that the phone will be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery and support 50W wired Flash Charge technology along with a 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support as well. On the optical front, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with 108MP primary sensor.

     
    Read More About: xiaomi mi 10 mi 10 smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

