Xiaomi Mi 10 Arriving On March 31 In India: Expected Price And Hardware News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 10 is undeniably the most anticipated smartphone in India. It will be the first device in the country to launch with a massive 108MP camera sensor. The device was recently tipped to arrive this month. Now, the company itself has announced the official arrival date of Mi 10 in the Indian market. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Details

Xiaomi took to its official Twitter handle to announce the launch of Mi 10 on March 31, 2020, in India. It is worth noting that the device has already gone official in China and its global launch is set for March 27.

Also, the company will not be hosting any on-ground event, rather it will be streaming the launch online. The event is scheduled to go live at 12.30 PM across the company's social media handles.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌.



Watch the Livestream across our social media handles.

Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM.



Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020

Besides the 108MP camera, the poster shared on Twitter also confirms support for the 5G network. Also, the Mi 10 will be put up for pre-orders on the same day of the launch starting at 3 PM.

Also, the device is expected to launch with a slightly higher price tag and is likely to the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone in India. One of the reasons for an increased price tag is said to be the direct import and increased GST.

Speaking of the internals, the Mi 10 will be debuting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB native storage. The device will ship with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around the MIUI 11 interface.

The handset will flaunt a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. For optics, there will be four cameras on the back panel housing a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, a 13MP wide-angle-sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. It is said to draw its power from a 4,780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India