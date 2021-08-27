Xiaomi Mi 10 Available At Rs. 10,000 Discount For Limited Period; How To Get It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Mi 10 is the brand's flagship offering that made its debut back in May in India. The handset is available in two colors and two storage options. As a part of the Mi Flagship days sale, the high-end variant of the Mi 10 can now be purchased with a massive discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the price down to Rs. 44,999. Check out all offers and discounts on the flagship Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price, Offers, And Where To Buy?

The high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model (Coral Green) of the Mi 10 has received Rs. 10,000 coupon discount on Amazon which is applicable for all users. To avail of this, you need to click on the 'Apply Coupon' option and one can buy the handset at just Rs. Rs. 44,999 instead of its original price Rs. 54,999. Do note that, the offer will only be valid until August 27 (tonight).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Features

The Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, and also features HDR 10 certification. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the 20MP front camera sensor.

The processing is handled by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Like other flagship devices, the Mi 10 also misses out on the microSD slot. The rear camera module is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The camera of the handset also can shoot 8K videos and 4K videos and supports Night Mode 2.0 that helps to click good images in low-light conditions. Other features include a 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and so on.

Should You Buy?

With the discount, the Mi 10 can be a good pick with a flagship processor, fast charging, and impressive camera features. Despite being a flagship phone, the Mi 10 does not have an IP rating and a telephoto lens which are downsides. Besides, you can now get an upgraded processor, better display, and camera features at the same price range.

