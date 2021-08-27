Just In
- 18 min ago Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Price Revealed; Cheaper Than Chinese Counterparts?
- 1 hr ago Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Win BenQ Screenbar
- 1 hr ago SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Review: Fast And Reliable Wireless Charger
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For Who Is Maxim’s Sister: Play To Earn These Rewards
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Yamaha R15M Details Leaked Ahead Of India Launch: Here Is How The New Motorcycle Looks
- News Chhattisgarh power tussle: CM Bhupesh Baghel likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today
- Finance 10 Attractive Stocks Among US-Focused Mutual Funds
- Sports Tokyo Paralympics: India powerlifter Sakina Khatun finishes 5th in women's 50kg category
- Movies Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey Talks About Comparisons; Says Her Look In The Show Is Different
- Education NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Removes Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy, Check Details
- Lifestyle What Happens If Testosterone Is High In Women? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments Of Hyperandrogenemia
- Travel 10 Best Indian Places To Travel On A Budget
Xiaomi Mi 10 Available At Rs. 10,000 Discount For Limited Period; How To Get It?
Mi 10 is the brand's flagship offering that made its debut back in May in India. The handset is available in two colors and two storage options. As a part of the Mi Flagship days sale, the high-end variant of the Mi 10 can now be purchased with a massive discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the price down to Rs. 44,999. Check out all offers and discounts on the flagship Mi 10.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Price, Offers, And Where To Buy?
The high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model (Coral Green) of the Mi 10 has received Rs. 10,000 coupon discount on Amazon which is applicable for all users. To avail of this, you need to click on the 'Apply Coupon' option and one can buy the handset at just Rs. Rs. 44,999 instead of its original price Rs. 54,999. Do note that, the offer will only be valid until August 27 (tonight).
Xiaomi Mi 10 Features
The Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, and also features HDR 10 certification. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the 20MP front camera sensor.
The processing is handled by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Like other flagship devices, the Mi 10 also misses out on the microSD slot. The rear camera module is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The camera of the handset also can shoot 8K videos and 4K videos and supports Night Mode 2.0 that helps to click good images in low-light conditions. Other features include a 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and so on.
Should You Buy?
With the discount, the Mi 10 can be a good pick with a flagship processor, fast charging, and impressive camera features. Despite being a flagship phone, the Mi 10 does not have an IP rating and a telephoto lens which are downsides. Besides, you can now get an upgraded processor, better display, and camera features at the same price range.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630