    Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Confirmed On May 8: Expected Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Numerous smartphone launches have been either postponed or temporarily cancelled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Smartphone OMEs are forced to replace the physical launch events with live stream-based alternatives. OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung has recently launched new smartphones via online event. Now it seems Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone - the Mi 10 in India.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Confirmed On May 8: Expected Price And Specs

     

    Earlier rumors stipulated that Xiaomi would reveal the Mi 10 on March 31. However, the launch was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the nation. Now the company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone on May 8 during an online press briefing.

    However, now the Indian government has removed the restriction on e-commerce websites to sell non-essential goods in the green and orange zone. It might be a reason for Xiaomi to launch the Mi 10 on May 8.

    The mass gathering is still not recommended by the government, which makes it very obvious that the company will hold an online live stream launch event. The smartphone is already available in global markets like Italy, Germany, France, and China. We already know about the key specifications of the Mi 10.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Anticipated Specification

    As we know from earlier launches, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch waterfall AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's going to feature a 20MP punch-hole camera in its Full-HD+ 1080x2340 pixels resolution display.

     

    The smartphone will offer a quad-camera setup with a primary 108MP camera sensor. It is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle lens and dual 2MP camera sensors along with an LED flash.

    On the inside, the Mi 10 will be driven by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

    The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4,780 mAh non-removable battery with 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support.

    Mi 10 Expected India Price

    In terms of cost, Xiaomi is yet to announce the price of the Mi 10 India. However, Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain earlier confirmed that the India pricing would be different from China launch. Direct import and higher GST rates might be the reason behind the slightly higher prices. The base model of the Mi 10 is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs. 42,400) in the Chinese market.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
