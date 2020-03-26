Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Postponed Till April 3 Over Coronavirus Concern News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi was planning to launch its Mi 10 smartphone soon in India, however, it seems that the Xioami India fans need to wait for the device as the company has officially postponed the launch of the smartphone due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the company confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 on March 31. Xiaomi is not the only one who has taken this step, Realme has also announced that the launch of its upcoming Narzo series will be postponed. The company was expected to launch the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A on March 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Vivo was also planning for the launch of the V19 smartphone by the end of March, but the launch date is postponed to April 3, 2020.

"After careful deliberation, we have decided to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on March 31, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon," Xiaomi India head Manu Jain said in his tweet.

We, at #XiaomiIndia, are focusing our energy to support the nation in its fight against #COVID19.



After careful deliberation, we've decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020.



Thank you for your patience & cooperation.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCDDbXJxTs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 25, 2020

In India, the cases of coronavirus are increasing steadily 673 positive COVID-19 cases are registered across the nation. The government has also called off for the entire country lockdown for 21 days which is till April 14. It has been expected that the launch event of the Xiaomi Mi 10 will happen after April 14 only. However, there is no confirmation whether the lockdown will end on April 14 or it will extend further.

Currently, all the smartphone brands are focusing on their current product and kept all the new products in the pipeline. Already there are many big events like MWC 2020, GDC 2020, and others have faced cancellation because of this widespread virus. Let's see when everything will settle down and get back to the track.

The smartphone industry is already facing losses because of the China lockdown and now worldwide lockdown. The smartphone sales have been dropped drastically and it seems that all the brands are going to miss targets in the first quarter of 2020.

