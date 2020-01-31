Xiaomi Mi 10 Leak Render Reveals Curved OLED Screen, 66W Fast Charging News oi-Karan Sharma

We have already crossed the first month of 2020 and almost all the smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to launch their flagship smartphones for this year. Xiaomi is also in the list preparing for the launch of its upcoming Mi 10 in its home country.

Wang Teng, Product Director of Xiaomi has shared some latest images of the smartphone on Weibo revealing some features of the phone. The post shows a screenshot of the phone which reveals an edge-to-edge display with an IMEI number of the prototype model.

The leaked renders show that the smartphone is going to be equipped with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. It also revealed that the phone will arrive with a punch-hole camera situated on the top left corner of the screen. Earlier leaks have also suggested that the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will offer a punch-hole display.

The leaked render suggests that the smartphone will feature a curved OLED panel from Samsung and offers 90Hz refresh rate screen. The Mi 10 is said to be equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The camera module is situated on the top left corner of the rear panel aligned vertically along with an LED flash.

The report also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be equipped with a 6.4-inch display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Pro variant of the Mi 10 also revels with a 5,250 mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support. It will also launch with wireless charging support.

The company has already confirmed that it is going to launch the Mi 10 series in the first quarter of this year. According to the leaks, the company will launch the Mi 10 smartphones on February 11. Let's see when Xiaomi is going to launch the device.

Source

Best Mobiles in India