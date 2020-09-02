Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Officially Unveilled: What Are Its Highlights? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched a new 5G smartphone which joins the flagship Mi 10 series that was announced this year itself. The latest model to join the company's portfolio is the Mi 10 Lite 5G. The device has been announced in Japan marking the company's 10th anniversary. Following are the details on its hardware and pricing.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Key Features

The Xiaomi MI 10 Lite is launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The handset also features a Liquid Cooling technology to keep overheating at bay with extensive gaming and usage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.57-inch TrueColor AMOLED display.

The display offers an FHD+ resolution and has a waterdrop style notch that accommodates the selfie camera. The display also incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security measures.

Coming to the optics, the Mi 10 Lite 5G packs a quad-rear camera setup housed inside a square-shaped module. Sensors onboard are a 48MP primary AI sensor which is accompanied by a wide-angle sensor, a depth, and a macro sensor.

The U-shaped notch up front has a 16MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling. The camera features include Pro Mode and Night Mode 2.0. Software-wise, the device gets Android 10 OS wrapped around a custom MIUI skin.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will draw its power from a 4,160 mAh battery unit. The device also comes with support for 20W fast charging technology. With this size of the battery, the device should last more than half a day on a single charge. We can't say for sure how long it will last as we will need to test the device before giving out any verdict on the same.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Pricing Details

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is priced at 42,270 Japanese Yen which is around Rs. 29,461 in Indian currency. It is said to go on sale starting September 4 in Japan and the company is yet to announce its availability details in India and other markets.

