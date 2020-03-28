ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Cameras Launched

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has recently launched its latest Mi 10 series in China which includes the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro smartphones. Both the smartphones were launched with high-end specifications and 5G support, now the company has launched a toned-down version of smartphones called - the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G in the European market. The newly launched affordable smartphone comes with 5G support quad-camera setup, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Cameras Launched

     

    Mi 10 Lite Price

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is launched with a price tag of EUR 349 (approx. Rs. 29,200). The smartphone will be up for sale in Europe starting May in four different color option. There is no information when the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the Indian market. Recently, Xiaomi cancelled the launch of Mi 10 series smartphone in India due to coronavirus lockdown scenario.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Cameras Launched

    Meanwhile, the company has also launched the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro smartphones in the European market with a starting price of EUR 799 (approx. Rs. 66,880) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is listed for EUR 899 (approx. Rs. 75,200).

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is launched for EUR 999 (approx. Rs. 83,500) with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Specifications

    The Mi 10 Lite flaunts a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display along with a waterdrop notch design. Besides, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary camera sensor along with a periscopic lens, a macro, and a depth sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera sensor placed under the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Cameras Launched

     

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, clubbed with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The Mi 10 Lite is fuelled by a 4,160 mAh battery with 20W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.5 support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi mi 10 lite smartphone news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X