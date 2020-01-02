Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its new flagship Mi 10 smartphone series at the MWC 2020 event. The technology trade fair scheduled in February will be the platform for Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro's launch. The rumor mill has churned out information related to the hardware and software features of both the smartphones in the past. Now, some fresh sets of leaks have revealed the complete hardware of the Mi 10 series.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Pro Complete Hardware

The specifications of both the smartphones have been revealed via a post on Weibo. The image shared suggests a similar design and hardware on both the units. The difference seems to be primarily in the battery and the camera department.

The standard Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.5-inch Fluid OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the same display setup we first saw on the OnePlus 7T series. It is already confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The device is further said to be available in 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. In the camera department, the handset will be equipped with four cameras at the rear hosing a Sony IMX686 sensor (64MP or 108MP), a 12MP sensor, a 20MP sensor, and a 5MP sensor. This leak doesn't give any info on the selfie camera setup. The handset is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAH battery.

As for the Mi 10 Pro, the device is said to ship with a 108MP quad-camera setup. The reaming cameras at the rear will be equipped with a 48MP secondary sensor, a 12MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor.

The 4,500 mAh battery on the Pro variant is said to come with 66W fast charging support. The processor and the display configurations are likely to be the same on both the smartphones. But, it will only be clear following the official unveiling net month.

Best Mobiles in India