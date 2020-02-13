Xiaomi Mi 10 Series With 8K Recording, Snapdragon 865 Goes Live: Price And Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 launched with a curved AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.7-inch with 1,120 nits peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate which makes it more capable for smartphone gaming. Besides, the company has also included a punch-hole camera setup at the top-left corner of the phone which delivers an edge-to-edge screen experience.

Xiaomi Mi 10 With Liquid Cooling Tech

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 Soc with 5G connectivity support. The Mi 10 is paired with LPDDR5 8GB/12GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage respectively. On the hardware part, Xiaomi has also equipped the smartphone with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and UFS 3.0 for high-speed storage. Meanwhile, the smartphone also packs a Super VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation to maintain the temperature while high-intensive gaming.

Xiaomi Mi 10 65W Charging Adapter

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is juiced by a 4780 mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast flash charge + 30W wireless flash charge + 10W wireless reverse charge support. However, this one doesn't come with 65W charging adapter in the retail box. Besides, the company is also offering a cooling dock which can de be attached with the smartphone to beat the excessive heat while gaming. It runs on Android 10 on top of MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera

On the optical from, the Mi 10 comes with a quad-camera setup with the combination of 108MP Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor +13MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP periscope lens + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash. Thanks to SD 865 the smartphone is capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution with OIS and EIS support. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 20MP selfie shoot.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Features

On the other hand the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro packs almost similar specifications with some here and there tweaks. The Mi 10 arrives with 50x digital zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom on the camera specifications. The smartphone offers 50W fast flash charge + 30W wireless flash charge + 10W wireless reverse charge. Apart from this rest of the features are same.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is launched with a price tag of RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs. 40,910) for base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is listed for RMB 4,299 (approx Rs. 43,980). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost RMB 4,699 (approx 48,080).

Mi 10 Pro Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is listed for RMB 4,999 (approx Rs. 51,140) for 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is launched with a price point of RMB 5499 (approx Rs 56,250) and the the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is listed for RMB 5,999 (approx Rs 61,370). Both the smartphones are already up for pre-orders on the company's official website.