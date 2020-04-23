ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Color Edition Tipped Via New Posters

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi10 was supposed to launch on March 31 in India, but it was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. While we are waiting for the launch of the MI10 in India, the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China on April 27. Initial speculations recommended that it could be similar to the Mi10 Lite 5G phone which was launched in Europe on March 30th.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Color Edition Tipped Via New Posters

     

    According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will offer the Mi 10 Youth version in China in four variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. In Europe, the brand launched the smartphone in three color variants including Green, Gray, and White.

    However, it seems that China will get a variety of color options, including black, white peach, blueberry mint, milk green, and peach grapefruit. The device will also bundle in two cases including a geometric protective shell and a transparent gradient case.

    Key Specifications and Features

    The Mi 10 Youth Edition could be rebranded version of the Mi 10 Lite 5G, we can expect the core specs of the smartphone to remain the same.

    The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and full HD+ resolution.

    The latest smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will offer 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

    The Mi 10 Youth Edition will boot MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Other key specifications will include a 4,160_mAh battery, with support for 20W fast charging.

    The phone will appear with as many as four rear cameras along with a 48MP f/1.8 primary lens, 8MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. The phone will provide a single 16MP camera in the front.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
