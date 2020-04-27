Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Snapdragon 765G Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has finally launched the most-awaited Mi 10 Youth Edition in the Chinese market. Last week the smartphone appeared on the teaser poster ahead of the launch and we already know the camera specifications.

It is a toned-down version of the Mi 10 5G and the highlights of the phone are 180Hz sampling rate, in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, 48MP rear camera setup, 50x digital zoom and a lot more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Specifications

The company has recently launched the Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone in Europe, but the Chinese variant is slightly different. Xiaomi has touted the Mi 10 Youth Edition as a camera-centric phone. It flaunts a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup placed at the top left corner of the rear panel.

The camera alignment includes a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.79 aperture + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 5x digital, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom + 2cm macro camera lens with an LED flash.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls which sits underneath the waterdrop notch.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen also carries 600nit (HBM) / 800 nit (peak) brightness with the HDR10+ support and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765GSoC, clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU and dual-mode SA and NSA 5G support. It is backed by the 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) and 128GB 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition draws power from a 4,160 mAh non-removable battery with 22.5W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Android 10 operation system on top of with MIUI 11, which can be upgradable to MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price

The smartphone is launched in Deep Gray, Blue-Green Gradient, Orange, Milk Green and Pink-White Gradient color options. The company will start the sale from April 30 and the smartphone is already listed for pre-orders.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition starts with a price tag of Yuan 2,099 (approx. $296 or Rs. 22,630) for 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is listed at Yuan 2,299 (approx. $324 or Rs. 24,780).

The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is up for pre-orders at Yuan 353 (approx. $353 or Rs. 26,940) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model will cost Yuan 2,799 ($395 or Rs. 30,150 approx.).

