Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Camera Samples Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

Xiaomi has shared a series of camera samples clicked on the upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition. In the shared images, the company tried highlighting the 50x periscope zoom sensor. Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with the split OIS feature for better stability of the camera.

The company is gearing up for the launch of the upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition on April 27. The media invites are already out in China featuring a Doraemon Mini-Claw machine. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the camera features of the upcoming smartphone via promotional poster and video.

According to the poster shared on the official Weibo handle, the Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. Xiaomi has confirmed that the camera module includes a high-definition primary camera accompanied with a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a 50x super zoom periscope sensor along with an LED flash.

The shared images clicked using the Mi 10 Youth Edition shows the capabilities of the 50x periscope zoom camera. The periscope lens offers up to 50x ultra-far zoom, 5x optical zoom, and 10x hybrid zoom. It seems that the company is more focusing on the camera department of the phone.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming 5G smartphone will arrive in Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and Blue Berry color options. It will be 8mm thick and weigh around 200 grams.

According to rumors, the Mi 10 Youth Edition is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone is also said to feature a 22.5W rapid fast charging support.

So far the company didn't disclose the specifications of the phone except for the camera part. We have to wait until April 27 official launch to know more about the price and specifications of the phone. However, the smartphone is already up for reservations in China.

