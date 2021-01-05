Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G With 108MP Samsung HM2 Lens Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has finally announced the much-awaited Mi 10i for the Indian masses. It is an affordable 5G-enabled handset that offers impressive features like the 108MP main lens, Snapdragon 750G chipset, and more. The handset has been launched in three storage configurations and three distinct color options.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Price In India And Sale Date

The price of the handsets starts in India at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB and 128GB storage variant. Lastly, the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 23,999.

The phone will be available for purchase in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue color options. The phone will go for the first sale on January 7 at 12 pm via Amazon India, Mi.com, and the open sale will start on January 8.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: What Does It Offer?

The Mi 10i has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. It is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back as well. Furthermore, the phone has the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light certification, reading and sunlight mode 3.0, and support for Widevine L1.

In terms of processor, the device runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. For imaging, you get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. Besides, there is a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors.

The camera features of the handset include night mode 2.0, Pro mode, panorama, raw mode, 4k video recording, and more. Upfront, it sports a 16MP selfie camera which also supports Night Mode 1.0, full-HD video recording, and more.

Moreover, a 4,820 mAh battery unit fuels the device which comes with 33W fast charging support which claims to charge up to 68 percent within 30 minutes. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes with an IP53 splash-proof rating. In addition, the handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and gets 5G, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Better Than Competition?

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be a tough competitor for other mid-range devices like the Vivo V20 and the OnePlus Nord. Even some features like 108MP main sensor, IP53 splash-proof rating, and so on will be plus point for the handset.

