Xiaomi Mi 10i Stops By Geekbench Ahead Of India Launch: Report

Earlier this month, the Xiaomi Mi 10i paid a visit to the Google Play Console database along with the Redmi Note 9 Power. The device is expected to hit the Indian market soon. The Mi 10i has now made it to the benchmark website Geekbench. The listing reaffirms the processor tipped via leaks in the past. The benchmark performance of the handset has also been revealed.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Listed On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

As per the Geekbench listing, the Mi 10i bears the M2007J17I model number. This is the same model number with which the smartphone previously appeared on the Google Play Console database. The listing suggests there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powering the unit.

Going by the guaguinpro motherboard, this chipset is none other than the Snapdragon 750G processor. It will have a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The listing further reveals there will be an 8GB RAM configuration. The storage capacity isn't specified by the Geekbench database.

Additionally, the Geekbench listing confirms the Mi 10i will be launching with Android 10 OS. The handset will probably come pre-installed with MIUI custom skin. In the benchmark performance, the Mi 10i has achieved 652 points in the single-core test and 2004 points in the multi-core test.

That's all the listing reveals about the upcoming Mi mid-range smartphone. Thanks to the leaks, the other features of this handset are also known. Speaking of which, the leaks suggest this model will launch with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear panel will have a triple-lens camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor.

The main lens will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is said to be backed by a 4,820mAh battery unit paired with 33W fast charging.

