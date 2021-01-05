Xiaomi Mi 10i India Price Leaked Via Amazon; Goes On Sale Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is ready to extend the Mi 10 series in India with the launch of the Mi 10i. The upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range device competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord. The company had teased the handset itself a few days ago and we have seen several leaks giving insight into the hardware and design. Some reports suggest that the device went up for sale a day before its official launch. The leaked screenshots have revealed the pricing as well as the variants of the device.

Xiaomi Mi 10i India Price, Variants Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

Tipster Sudhanshu Aggarwal shared a screen recording video via his official Twitter handle that confirms the price of the Mi 10i's base model. The tweet was unavailable at the time of writing this article. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 24,999. The device went up for sale via Amazon.

The pricing of the Mi 10i's top model has also been leaked. As per the reports, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 27,999. It is worth noting that the rumor mill has already tipped a sub Rs. 25,000 price tag and the leaks seem to be in line with the original pricing.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to be driven by the Snapdragon 750G processor clubbed with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The device will ship with up to 256GB of storage. The device is said to feature a 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution.

The handset will ship with the quad-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors. The device will be packed with a 16MP camera upfront for selfies. A 4,820 mAh battery is said to back up the device accompanied by 33W fast charging.

