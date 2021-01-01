Xiaomi Mi 10i Launch Officially Confirmed On January 5; New Camera Sensor Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is ready to bring a new premium mid-range smartphone in India called the Mi 10i. The brand itself has been teasing the device for a while. Now, the company itself has confirmed the launch of Mi 10i in the country next week. The handset is likely to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G which was announced recently in China. However, it will have slight differences in the hardware.

Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch Date

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has shared a tweet via his official handle that confirms the launch of Mi 10i in India on January 5, 2021. The tweet further states that the 'i' in Mi 10i is for India. As per Jain, the device has been customized by the company's Indian team. The handset will be joining the existing Mi 10 series smartphones and will be an extension to the Mi 10T Lite which was announced recently in the global market.

The upcoming smartphone will be customized as per the Indian audience. It will also bring along a new camera sensor. As of now, the company hasn't revealed what changes are being made to the hardware besides the camera.

If we go by the reports, then the company will be launching the device with a 108MP primary camera. The remaining camera sensors could be the same as the Mi 10T Lite including a 13MP sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

The chipset integrated will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The handset has been leaked with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The company might ship the unit with an Android 10-based MIUI 12 interface.

The Mi 10i will probably ship with an FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might pack a 16MP camera for selfies. The battery charging the unit is likely to be a 4,820 mAh unit with 33W fast charging. It is worth mentioning that the handset's dedicated page is already live on Amazon.

Best Mobiles in India