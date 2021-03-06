Xiaomi Mi 10S With SD 870 SoC Makes Multiple Cameos Online; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is working on its new flagship series called the Mi 11 Ultra and is gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite variants. It seems that the brand is not yet done with its predecessor, i.e Mi 10 series. The new variant which the brand is said to launch in the Mi 10 series is the Mi 10s. The device has been spotted at multiple listing at online retailers which suggest an imminent launch.

Xiaomi Mi 10s Expected Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Mi 10s has earlier made an appearance at TENAA. Its key features and specifications were revealed by the certification website. Additionally, the handset has also cleared its certification via 3C mobile authentication in China. The smartphone got certified via both platforms with the M2012J2SC model number.

Now, the handset has made multiple appearances at the Chinese online retailer, JD.com. The website shows the device wrapped with a red cloth indicating an upcoming product. No, features have been tipped by the website. The design elements and the specifications have not been revealed by this listing.

Thankfully, the TENAA listing did share the key design and hardware aspects of the Mi 10s. The handset's leaked images on TENAA suggested an identical fascia as the Mi 10 5G with a punch-hole design. The Mi 10s is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor and will come with 5G network connectivity.

The Mi 10s was also spotted at Geekbench with the same Snapdragon 870 processor. The benchmark website also suggested an 8GB RAM configuration. Apart from this, the TENAA listing suggested that the Mi 10S will ship with a 33W fast charging technology. The battery capacity is yet to be revealed. It shouldn't be long before Xiaomi confirms the arrival of the Mi 10s in China and other markets.

