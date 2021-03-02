Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Permanently Axed By Rs. 3,000 In India: Worth Buying? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Mi 10T series back in October in India. The brand launched three different variants in this lineup including the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T Lite. The standard Mi 10T had received price cuts a couple of time. Last month, the device received a limited period discount on Flipkart. Now, the company has announced a permanent discount on the standard Mi 10T for both online and offline markets.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Gets Permanent Discount In India

The Xiaomi Mi 10T price has axed permanently by Rs. 3,000 in India. Both variants of the handset have received this discount in the country. The Mi 10T's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model which was announced for Rs. 35,999 can now be purchased at Rs. 32,999.

The Mi 10T top model was launched at Rs. 37,999 will now be retailing at Rs. 34,999. As mentioned earlier, the price cut is permanent and will applicable across online and offline retail stores in India. The color options which you can choose from are Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black colors.

Is Mi 10T Worth A Buy Following The Price Cut?

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is amongst the few available flagship smartphones that offer the Snapdragon 865 processor for an asking price of Rs. 32,999. The processor alone isn't why you should consider this handset. The Mi 10T sports a big 6.67-inch display.

The LCD panel delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The imaging setup is also powerful here. The device ships with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The handset also has a 5MP camera for macro photography. The Mi 10T uses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset was launched with Android 10 OS.

However, it is expected to get the Android 11-based MIUI update in the coming months. The handset has a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fact charging. The high-end specs for a reasonable price tag are what makes this device worth a buy in its segment.

Best Mobiles in India