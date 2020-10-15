Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch: To Cost Below Rs. 45,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is ready to launch its new flagship smartphone series in India today. The latest smartphone lineup to hit the Indian mobile space is the Mi 10T series which was officially announced back in September in the global market. We can expect the company to bring all the three models in this series including the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T Lite. Right ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Pro variant has been leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Rumored India Price

The Mi 10T Pro's pricing was tipped by Xiaomi itself. The brand accidentally listed the handset on its official website where the price was revealed. While the company removed the price, a screenshot of the same has been doing rounds online. Going by the screenshot, the Mi 10T will be retailing at Rs. 44,999 in India.

The website listing suggests this pricing to be of the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is currently unknown if the company will launch this handset in other configurations or will introduce it in the above-stated storage and RAM option. The official listing also revealed two colour options of the Mi 10T Pro which includes Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black.

It is worth noting that OnePlus is also done with the OnePlus 8T launch in India. The device has been announced with a starting price tag of Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM option. If the leaked pricing of the Mi 10T Pro is true, then it is priced slightly on the higher side. This might give OnePlus an edge of Xiaomi with its new flagship. But, we can only confirm the price of the Mi 10T once it goes official.

As for the key specifications, the Mi 10T Pro has been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device is backed with 5G network support. The smartphone ships with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 12 skin. The optics include three cameras 108MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

