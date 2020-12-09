Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Gets Limited Period Discount In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 10T is the recent flagship smartphone lineup by the company in the Indian market. This series includes the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro smartphones. In the latest development, the company has announced a limited period discount for both smartphones in the country. The prices of both units have been axed by Rs. 3,000. Following is the updated pricing:

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Discount Details

The Xiaomi Mi 10T was selling at Rs. 38,999. However, with the price cut of Rs. 3,000, this unit can now be purchased at Rs. 35,999. Similarly, the Mi 10T Pro which was retailing at Rs. 42,999 can now be bought for Rs. 39,999 during this limited period sale. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi has announced this offer only for ICICI Bank debit and credit card users.

The users will also be available to avail of this offer on EMI transactions via ICICI cards. The offer is live on different e-commerce platforms and the company's website, i.e, Mi.com.You can head to Amazon or Flipkart to grab the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro at a discounted price. Just for reference, this limited period sale will be live till December 31. Post that the devices will be selling at their original price label.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Both Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have some identical set of features. The processor powering the Mi 10T series is the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There is a 6.67-inch display that comes with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP primary rear camera which is accompanied by a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. The standard Mi 10T has a 64MP primary sensor instead of the 108MP primary lens. The remaining lenses are the same. Both units ship with Android 10 OS and have a custom MIUI skin.

