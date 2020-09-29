Xiaomi Mi 10T Series India Launch Set For Mid-October: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone lineup dubbed the Mi 10T. The company is hosting an online launch event where it will be introducing the new flagship series which will comprise of the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T Lite models. The official launch event is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e, September 30 in the global market. Now, a new report suggests that the company might launch the Mi 10T series in India as well next month.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series India Launch Details

A report via noted tipster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, the Xiaomi MI 10T series will hit the shelves in the Indian market in mid-October. However, no specific date has yet been announced for the same. But, it is being speculated that the device could launch around the same timeline as the OnePlus 8T.

So the Mi 10T series device for India is set for launch mid-october. We can expect the date to be around the 8T launch if the plans are not changed.#Xiaomi #Mi10T #Mi10TPro — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 29, 2020

It is worth mentioning that OnePlus will be launching its new flagship on October 14 in India. So, it could be a possibility that we get to see the Mi 10T series' debut around the same timeline itself. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to give official confirmation on the launch of Mi 10T series in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series: What Are The Expected Features?

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series is expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset is said to drive both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro models. The smartphones are likely to come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the company is said to use the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD display panel.

Both smartphones are said to come with an FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. Xiaomi is expected to power the Mi 10T series with a 5,000 mAh battery unit and will have support for 33W fast charging technology.

