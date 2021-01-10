Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Model Spotted At Multiple Online Platforms; Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 has been officially announced in China. The company is expected to launch this handset in other markets as well. It's India launch has been tipped recently via the BIS certification platform. The handset has now cleared its certification via IMDA which hints at its arrival in Singapore. The global variant has now visited Geekbench ahead of the international launch.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Model Listed Online Ahead Of Launch

The Xiaomi Mi 11 global model has been certified via the IMDA Singapore database. The listing was spotted with the M2011K2G by the tipster Mukuk Sharma. It has been spotted at the Geekbench listing with the same model number.

Just for reference, the Mi 11 got 3C certification ahead of China launch with the M2011K2C model number. The company might soon drop some information on the Mi 11 international launch. Now, let's have a look at the features tipped by the Geekbench database along with its performance.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is listed with the Snapdragon 888 processor on the Geekbench database. This is the same chipset with which the device has been announced in the Chinese market. Additionally, the listing suggests 12GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

In the single-core test in Geekbench, the Mi 11 logged 1,145 points. On the other hand, the device scored 3,483 points in the multi-core test. Since the processor tipped is identical to the Chinese model, we can expect the remaining hardware to be identical as well.

Speaking of which, the MI 11 has a triple-camera setup for imaging. The device comes with a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor.

The device sports a 6.8-inch display that has 1400 x 3200 pixels resolution. The panel delivers a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The unit gets a 20MP selfie snapper. Completing the package is a 4,600 mAh battery unit with 55w fast wired, and 50W fast wireless charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India