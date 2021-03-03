Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G To Come Sans Snapdragon 775 Chip; Google Play Console Tips SD 765G SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphone lineups this year. The company has already introduced the vanilla Mi 11 and is yet to make the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite official in the market. All the variants with 5G-connectivity have been making rattles at the rumour mill consistently. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is the recent one to be leaked online. The handset has been spotted at Google Play Console reaffirming some of the features from the previous leaks.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications Leaked At Google Play Console

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has been listed at the Google Play Console database with the M2101K9G model number. The smartphone is further seen with Renoir codename in the database. The specifications corroborating with the previous leaks include Android 11 OS which will be layered with MIUI 12 UI.

The handset will sport an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The panel will come with a pixel density of 440 PPI. According to Google Play Console, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Notably, this contradicts one of the recent leaks which suggested that Xiaomi is likely going to launch the Mi 11 Lite with the unannounced Snapdragon 775 processor. Therefore, we will have to wait for Xiaomi's official confirmation to be sure of the chipset driving the Mi 11 Lite 5G.

The Google Play Console database also suggests 8GB RAM. But, it doesn't confirm the storage capacity. The handset has earlier cleared FCC certification with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has been certified by several other mobile authentication platforms such as BIS, IMDA, NBTC, Bluetooth SIG, and EEC. The company is speculated to launch a standard 4G model as well. Xiaomi might announce some more details such as hardware and official launch days going forward.

