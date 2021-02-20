Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite CLears FCC Certification; 5G Variant Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 series' upcoming models are expected to be the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite. The internet has been flooded with leaks and rumors on the upcoming smartphones. The Mi 11 Lite's full renders leaked recently which suggested that an identical design as the standard Mi 11 Lite. The rumor mill has also shared several details on the specifications and features. It has been suggested that the device is said to come Now, the smartphone has cleared its certification which reveals some more details on the hardware.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Model Gets FCC Certified

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has been spotted on FCC mobile certification website with the M2101K9G model number. This is said to be the 5G variant of the handset. The standard 4G model has been certified with the M2101K9AG model number in the past. Notably, the M2101K9G model number has also cleared certification via IMDA recently. Also, the Mi 11 Lite's 4G variant has been certified by several other mobile authentication platforms including FCC and NBTC.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the latest FCC certification website suggests the Mi 11 Lite with M2101K9G model number will be packed with a 4,150 mAh battery unit. The device will ship with 33W fast charging support. Also, the FCC database reveals that the handset will come pre-installed with MIUI 12 OS. If we believe the leaks, the device will launch with the Snapdragon 775 SoC.

The FCC database doesn't mention the chipset. However, the device is listed in three different configurations, i.e, 6GB RAM+ 128GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB, and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option. The smartphone will come with 5G network connectivity as per the FCC database. The connectivity options revealed by the certification website include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

