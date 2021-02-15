Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Renders Leak Again; To Feature Punch-Hole AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 series is all set to new several new members in the coming months. While the company has already launched the standard variant, the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite are yet to hit the shelves officially. The specifications and features of all the upcoming smartphones have been tipped on several occasions. The renders have also been leaked a couple of times. Now, the leaks factory has been updated with the renders of the Mi 11 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Renders Leak Online

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has been leaked with a similar design as the standard Mi 11 variant. According to the leaked set of images, the Mi 11 Lite will be featuring a punch-hole display. The camera cut out will be positioned at the top-left corner of the smartphone. Instead of curved edges, the handset will be flaunting a flat panel.

The smartphone will have thin bezels on the sides, the chin will be slightly thick. The rear panel has a triple-lens camera setup. The camera alignment is similar to the standard Mi 11 smartphone. It is a square-shaped module housing two large and one small sensor along with an LED flash.

There isn't any rear fingerprint scanner which suggests that the device will likely have an in-display scanner for security. The images further show the placement of the power and the volume keys on the right panel.

The specifications of the device have also been tipped in the past. The device is likely to run on the Snapdragon 732G processor and come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The primary camera at the rear is said to be a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP additional lens. The company hasn't yet started sharing teasers or hardware details of the handset. We are waiting for some more authentic information to be available on the remaining Mi 11 series' variants.

