Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specs Leak Again; New Unannounced Snapdragon 775 SoC In Tow

Xiaomi Mi 11 is amongst the most premium Android smartphones available in the market. The device made a debut back in December 2020 and is expected to hit the global shelves in the coming weeks. The company is also said to add different models to this series including the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra.

Another variant dubbed the Mi 11 Lite has also been tipped to be under development. The device has been certified by several platforms and could also see a launch in the coming months. The specifications of the Mi 11 Lite has surfaced once again online. The leaks suggest an unannounced mid-range Qualcomm processor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications Leak Online

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications have been leaked again by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the leak, Xiaomi will be using the octa-core Snapdragon 775 processor. This contradicts a previous report that suggested the use of the Snapdragon 732G processor.

Notably, Qualcomm is yet to announce this premium mid-range chipset officially. The processor will have an integrated 5G network support making the Mi 11 Lite 5G ready.

Apart from the processor, the tipster has also revealed the display and camera specifications of the Mi 11 Lite. The unit is further tipped to arrive with an OLED display which will have a punch-hole design. It will likely have an FHD+ resolution. The device is also speculated to arrive with a 64MP camera that will support 5x zoom.

The display is also likely to feature a 120Hz refresh rate similar to the remaining Mi 11 models. The remaining camera specifications haven't been revealed by the current leak, however, one of the previous leaks have tipped a 5MP secondary sensor which would probably a wide-angle lens.

The Mi 11 Lite might also boot an Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI 11 skin. Unfortunately, the rumour mill hasn't been able to guess the exact launch date of this handset, and some information is expected to surface in the coming days.

