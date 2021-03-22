Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Up For Grabs Ahead Of Official Launch; Live Retail Box Images Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has announced its annual conference which will be hosted in China on March 29. The company is expected to launch three new models in the flagship Mi 11 series including the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra. All the variants have been appearing via leaks consistently for some time. The Mi 11 Lite seems to have gone on sale a week before the official launch date. The live retail box and the key features have also been leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Available For Sale Ahead Of Launch?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Several retailers are selling the device with a price tag ranging from €280-€339 (approx Rs. 24,516- Rs. 29,246). Notably, the device is being sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The leaked set of retail box's images shows the blue and pink color options.

The retail box will include accessories such as a case, USB cable, and charging brick. The live images show an identical design pattern as tipped by the leaks in the past. The front panel will have a punch-hole design.

Both the volume and the power key seem to be placed on the right edge.

The rear panel is seen with a big square-shaped camera module and a gradient skin tone. As far as the features are concerned, the Mi 11 Lite is leaked with a 6.55-inch display. The 10-bit OLED display is said to support an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The company will pack the Snapdragon 732G processor to power the handset. It will come with standard 4G network connectivity. The Mi 11 Lite will ship with Android 11 OS and have MIUI 12 interface. The optics will include a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP telephoto sensor.

The device will have a Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual SIM microSD slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,250 mAh battery unit. It will come with 33W fast charging.

