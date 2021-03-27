Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Visits Geekbench; 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 series is all set to make a debut on March 29 along with three new models. The brand is all set to launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite. Recently, several reports suggested the availability of the Lite model ahead of the launch. The unit was made available for sale via multiple sellers at Facebook Marketplace. Now, the Pro variant has surfaced on a benchmark website confirming the company's final phase of testing.

Mi 11 Pro Specifications Leaked Again Ahead Of Launch

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has now been spotted at Geekbench. The device has been listed with the M20102K1AC model number on the benchmark website. We already have seen this handset visiting other online platforms with the same model number.

The benchmark website has mentioned a Qualcomm processor with eight cores and a 2.84GHz clock speed. This processor is none other than the Snapdragon 888 processor. This premium processor has been tipped in the past as well and is said to drive the Mi 11 Ultra model as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a 12GB RAM option according to Geekbench. The company might launch an 8GB RAM model as well. But, we can't comment on the exact number of variants the company will launch. The chipset will be further be paired up with Adreno 660 GPU.

In the Geekbench's single-core test, the Mi 11 Pro has achieved 4,233 points, while in the multi-core test the handset has logged 12,567 points. The remaining spec-sheet of the Mi 11 Pro will also be high-end. The device will be flaunting a huge 6.8-inch OLED display with curved edges.

The panel will support WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and have a punch-hole design. The camera cutout is said to pack a 20MP camera for selfies. The rear panel is expected to come with a 50MP main camera accompanied by a pair of 48MP sensors.

The rear panel is further said to feature a secondary display. However, its specifications and functionalities haven't been revealed by the brand or the leaks. Lastly, the device is said to make use of a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wireless and wired charging.

Best Mobiles in India