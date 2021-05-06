Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger Coming To India; How Is It Different? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mi 11 Ultra comes as the most premium offering by Xiaomi for the masses. The device was announced earlier this year as the third variant in the flagship Mi 11 series with top-notch features such as a 120Hz WQHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 5G processor, and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. One of the other premium feature offered by the Mi 11 Ultra is a big 5,000 mAh battery bundled with a 55W fast charger. The brand is now considering adding a new accessory that will increase the charger speeds.

Xiaomi To Launch New Mi 11 Ultra Fast Charging Accessory

Xiaomi will be soon launching a 67W fast wired charger for the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The company itself has confirmed this information. However, the company won't be shipping this charger with the retail box. Rather the brand is planning to sell this accessory separately.

How Much Faster Charging Speeds We Can Expect?

Currently, the Mi 11 Ultra is bundled with a 55W fast charger in India. But that's not the case with the global unit. The device ships with the 67W fast charging adapter outside the country. The former is claimed to refuel the handset within an hour.

However, the 67W charger is said to charge the unit from zero to 100 percent within 36 minutes. This is faster than the conventional charging speeds and will save you from the hassle of plugging in the device and waiting for long.

When Can We Expect Its Launch?

While Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of the 67W fast wired charger for the Mi Ultra, it hasn't revealed the official release date. There is no information on its pricing as well which would be a major factor for its success. A lower price tag would definitely grab more users.

Considering the retail box already bundles a 55W charger, it must be sufficient for some users out there who can compromise on some extra charging time rather than invest in a separate accessory for this altogether. But the 67W charger would surely come in handy for the users who use their devices extensively and need to connect a charger multiple times a day.

via

Best Mobiles in India