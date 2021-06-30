Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Finally Going Up For Sale In India; Why Was It Delayed? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Mi 11 series back in April in India with three different models called the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite joined this premium smartphone lineup this month. Both Mi 11X variants and the Mi 11 Lite have gone up for sale, but the Mi 11 Ultra is yet to hit the shelves. After months of delay in sale, the Mi 11 Ultra's availability seems around the corner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Do We Finally Have An India Sale Date?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is going up for sale in early July in India. A report via India Today suggests its availability in the first week of July itself. The publication also revealed that the Mi Home stores have started taking registrations for the device. The company is said to have informed its retail partners regarding the stock situation yesterday.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't mention any specific date. The company has also not revealed the official sale timeline for the Mi 11 Ultra for the Indian market. But, with the fresh developments, it appears that the wait is finally going to be over.

The Mi 11 Ultra is the most premium Android smartphone by the company announced in recent times. It is also one of the priciest offerings by the company in the country. The device comes in a single 12GB RAM option which is priced at Rs. 69,999.

Why Xiaomi Delayed Mi 11 Ultra's Sale In India?

Earlier this month, Xiaomi confirmed the Mi 11 Ultra's sale has been cancelled in India. The company cited delays in shipments as the primary reason for the delayed sale in the country. Xiaomi then assured the consumers that a new sale date will be announced as soon as the situations improve.

Notably, the second COVID-19 wave that called for a lockdown situation across the country is one of the reasons for delayed shipments. It has been over two months since the device went official in the country, but didn't get close to sale while the remaining variants have made it to the market shelves.

With the pandemic situation easing across India, the company might have worked around the Mi 11 Ultra's stock availability issue. Xiaomi might soon confirm the availability details. We will keep you posted with all the details.

Best Mobiles in India