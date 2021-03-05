Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro With 5G Bags TENAA Certification; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 series is ready to get three new models. The Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite are expected to hit the shelves sometime soon. We have seen multiple leaks surrounding all three variants. However, the leaks haven't yet given any hints on the official launch date. In the latest development, the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra have cleared their certification online which suggests an imminent launch.

Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Features Tipped Via TENAA

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro smartphone has been listed with the M210K1AC model number at TENAA, while the Mi 11 Ultra bears the M2102K1C model number. Notably, the Mi 1 Ultra is said to have cleared its certification via the M2102K1G model number recently.

Notably, the Mi Ultra features were tipped by a YouTuber named Tech Buff PH back in February. The device leaked in the YouTube video had the same M2102KG model number. Unfortunately, the TENAA listing hasn't given any specific details about the hardware.

The only detail mentioned is the 5G network support on both the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro variants. Since both devices have been making splashes via leaks consistently, the key features are known. Both Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro are expected to launch with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

One of the variants is expected with a 108MP primary camera. Both the upcoming Mi 11 smartphones are said to ship with a 120Hz display with an FHD+/QHD+ resolution. Both devices will likely have a punch-hole design.

The software end will be handled by Android 11 OS topped with a custom MIUI skin. The smartphones are expected to feature 80W fast wireless charging support. Just to recap, the new Mi 11 models have also been spotted at Google Play Console and other websites. All these sightings are a clear indication of an imminent launch.

via

Best Mobiles in India