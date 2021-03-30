Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Processor Officially Announced: Features To Look Out For News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mi 11 series for the masses. The Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Pro has been launched alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. The latter two comes as the high-end models in this series packed with an identical display panel, while the Mi 11 Lite as the name suggests is the low-end variant here which is announced in the global market. Let's have a look at the features offered by both the high-end models, i.e, the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Full Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features a curved back panel which is made up of a glass panel. The display also features curved edges and measures 6.81-inches. The company has used a Samsung E4 AMOLED 10-bit display which is HDR 10+ certified and offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers a peak brightness of 1700 nits which will allow for clear visibility under direct sunlight.

The panel further is Dolby Vision-enabled and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer on top. The Mi 11 Pro is announced with a triple-lens camera module with some notable upgrades over the standard Mi 11. The device is equipped with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 super sensor with Dual Pixel Pro and Dual Native ISO Fusion imaging technology.

The primary camera is paired up with an 8MP periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture, 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. There is also a 13MP primary sensor which is a periscope sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera is capable of shooting up to 8K videos.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 Pro has the Snapdragon 888 processor which is accompanied by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 OS and has the MIUI 12.5 skin. The IP68 certified device is powered by a big 5,000 mAh battery unit aided by a 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Full Specifications And Features

As mentioned earlier, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro have been launched with an identical set of hardware. The camera specifications are where the primary differences are. The Mi 11 Ultra also has a curved 6.8-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and QHD+ resolution.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This unit will also boot on Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 interface. As for the camera specifications, the Mi 11 Ultra has the same 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor but has a pair of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensors functioning as ultra-wide-angle sensors and a TeleMacro sensor.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also capable of shooting 8K videos as the Mi 11 Pro and supports 5x optical and 120z digital zoom. The Mi 11 Ultra also gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging.

