Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Rear Display Gets Enhanced Features; All You Need To Know
Xiaomi introduced the Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone recently in both Indian as well as the global market. The flagship-grade hardware is not the only centre of attraction; rather its unique design has been the talk-of-the-town. The massive camera module at the rear with an integrated secondary display is what we are speaking of.
Recently, Xiaomi's Chief addressed users concerns related to the design confirming some new updates in tow to make it more useful. It seems that the company is finally working on the same. Following are the details:
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Secondary Display Gets New Features?
A tipster on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo has suggested that some new features have been rolled out to the Mi 11 Ultra's rear display. The tipster suggests that the new features which the secondary display will now offer include the ability to capture time-lapse and slow-motion videos.
The Mi 11 Ultra's secondary display will have support for portrait mode, night mode, and video recording as well. The last option will be making this handset more useful for vloggers who sometimes have to rely on smartphones for shooting.
Currently, these features are said to be available for the internal beta version only. A stable update is yet to be released by the company. The timeline for the same can't guess. However, it is clear that the company is already testing out the new features and we might see these features anytime soon on the Mi Ultra smartphones.
Besides, the secondary display is not entirely non-functional on the Mi 11 Ultra. It has limited functionalities which have been one of the major concerns of the users around. As of now, the rear display is only capable of displaying notifications and incoming calls.
It also doubles up as the display for a selfie camera allows you to check the image quality before clicking selfies. There is also no provision currently available to turn it off when not in use.
This missing feature was also confirmed by the company chief to be available soon. We still are waiting for Xiaomi to confirm an update timeline for the same and will keep you posted.
